Karnataka caste census reports recommends 51% quotas for BCs

Sun, 13 April 2025
10:36
Image only for representation
The caste census report, submitted to the Karnataka cabinet, has recommended enhancing the reservation for Backward Communities from the existing 32 per cent to 51 per cent.

According to government sources, the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, caste census in short, also highlighted that the population of BC is 70 per cent.

The report also suggested that 51 per cent reservation should be given to the BCs in educational institutions in the state.

It cited the example of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, which are providing 69 and 77 per cent reservations respectively as per the backward class population, the sources said.

As per the survey report, the population of Backward Communities in 1A category is 34,96,638, 1B- 73,92,313, 2A- 77,78,209, 2B- 75,25,880, 3A-- 72,99,577 and the Backward Community in the 3B category is 1,54,37,113, sources claimed.

This way the total population of Other Backward Castes is 4,16,30,153.

The sources, citing the report, claimed that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes population is 1,09,29347 and 42,81,289 respectively.

The sample survey comprises population of 5,98,14,942. The survey was initially commissioned by H Kantharaj in 2015 and later Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde completed it and submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024.   -- PTI

