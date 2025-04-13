Kalyan girl's rape-murder: Accused found hanging in Navi Mumbai jail

19:29





The accused, Vishal Gawli (35), was found hanging in the prison toilet at around 3.30 am, an official said.





"Gawli went to the toilet and allegedly used a towel to hang himself. The prison authorities later found the body. A panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted. The body has been to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem," the Kharghar police station official said.





Gawli's lawyer Sanjay Dhakane said he and the deceased's kin suspect foul play.





"Vishal's family believes he didn't commit suicide. They fear he met the same fate as the accused in the Badlapur school case (Akshay Shinde) who was killed in an encounter (on September 23 last year). We had previously requested security for Vishal, knowing his life was in danger. A detailed inquiry into his death is necessary," Dhakane said.





Gawli was accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan in December 2024. -- PTI

