'Jaat' starring Sunny Deol earns over Rs 30 cr at box office in three days

Sun, 13 April 2025
13:11
Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat has collected Rs 32.2 crore at the domestic box office (gross) during its opening weekend, the makers announced on Sunday. 

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. 

It released in theatres on April 10. 

Production banner shared the box office collection on its official X handle. 

"The power of MASS CINEMA. #JAAT collects 32.2 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 3 days. Book your tickets for #JAAT now," read the caption.

Jaat earned Rs 11.6 crore at the box office on its first day. It got Rs 8.5 crore on the second day. 

The collection of the third day stood at Rs 12.1 crore. 

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. -- PTI

