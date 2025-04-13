Israel strikes Gaza hospital, claims it housed Hamas control centre

18:22

Health officials evacuated patients, with some, including those in critical condition, being evacuated under a prior warning issued by the Israeli military before the strike.





The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza in a statement on Sunday said that the air strike came "minutes after the army's warning to evacuate this building of patients, the injured and their companions.





The bombing led to the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units."





Condemning the Israeli missile strikes as a "heinous and filthy crime," Gaza's Government Media Office said Israel "deliberately destroyed and rendered out of service 34 hospitals as part of a systematic plan to dismantle what remains of the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip," Al Jazeera reported.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces stated that al-Ahli Hospital housed a Hamas command and control centre, which was being used by Hamas operatives to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces. -- ANI

