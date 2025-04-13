HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Heat waves forecast for 30 mandals across Andhra on Sunday

Sun, 13 April 2025
12:54
File image
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has forecast severe heat wave conditions in 30 mandals across the state on Sunday. 

"Out of the 30 mandals, seven in Vizianagaram, 11 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 10 in Srikakulam, and one each in Eluru and NTR districts are expected to suffer severe heat waves," said APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh in a press release. 

Additionally, heat wave conditions are expected to impact 67 mandals, which also include 7 mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram (11), and Parvathipuram Manyam districts (10) among others, said the release. 

Further, he noted that on Saturday maximum temperatures were recorded at 43.7 degree celsius in Ravipadu of Palnadu district, 43.4 degree celsius in Darimadugu of Prakasam district, and 43 degree celsius in Inkollu of Bapatla. 

High temperatures were also recorded in Renigunta (Tirupati) at 42.8 degree celsius and 42.6 degree celsius in Chinnayigudem (East Godavari), with 119 locations crossing the 41 degree celsius on Saturday. -- PTI

