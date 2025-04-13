HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Group of people force entry into temple in MP, thrash priest

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
09:04
image
A group of people forcibly entered the famous Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city after it had closed for the night and allegedly beat up its priest as he refused to let them in, police said.

While the opposition Congress claimed the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was part of the group, police did not confirm the allegation.

As per the complaint lodged by the priest at the Kotwali police station Dewas, Jitu Raghuvanshi, who has a past criminal record, arrived at the temple late Friday night with others in a fleet of eight to 10 cars.

The group members allegedly asked the priest to open the gates, and when he refused, he was allegedly abused and beaten up, City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal told reporters on Saturday.

An first information report (FIR) was registered against them and the footage of some 50 CCTV cameras was being examined, he said.

Asked if the son of a BJP leader led the group, Agrawal told reporters that the case was under investigation.

Some videos on social media showed a couple of cars with red beacons in the fleet which arrived at the foot of the hilltop temple.

Dewas city Congress president Manoj Rajani said a certain BJP MLA should keep an eye on his son 'who did such an act despite being a Sanatani'.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A screengrab from the CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse
LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse

2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed
2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11
NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman would also be questioned on his suspected links with the officials of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his association with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba...

Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport
Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now as one runway is closed for maintenance works.

'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'
'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'

A government official said India and the US are exploring an interim trade deal within 90 days.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD