Forces seize arms, medicines after J-K encounter

12:27

1 M4 rifle, 2 AK 47s, 11 magazines, 65 M4 bullets, 56 AK47 bullets have been seized.





Apart from that, a cap, some medicines, and first aid material have also been recovered.





Officials have also written to the Pakistan side regarding the medicines, an official statement said.





Earlier, while talking about the encounter in Kishtwar, the region's MLA Shagun Parihar termed it as a "big success" for security forces and said Jammu and Kashmir will soon become terrorism free.





Speaking about the operation, Parihar said, "This is a big success for our forces, that the terrorists who were not being caught for some time have been killed and in future also all the terrorists roaming in the hilly areas will soon be eliminated and our Jammu and Kashmir will soon become terrorism free."





Earlier, the Indian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to continue its operations across the union territory until "terrorists are eliminated."





The director general of the Kishtwar-Doda Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, said during a press conference, "Until terrorists are eliminated, the operations will go on. The people of the area have given full support to security forces. These operations show good coordination of security forces." -- ANI

