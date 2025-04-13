Engineering student at Vadodara university dies by suicide in hostel

15:40





Abhishek Sharma, who hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, recently lost his father due to which he had been upset and remained aloof.





This could be the reason behind his extreme step, Fatehgunj police sub-inspector RB Baraiya said.





The deceased, a second year student of the Faculty of Technology at the MSU (a state university), was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet in the hostel's common room for students, he said.





In the CCTV footage, he was seen walking towards the room and hanging himself using a table and a bedsheet at around 6.30 am Sunday when nobody was around, the official said.





The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and later handed over to his relative in Vadodara, Baraiya said. -- PTI

A 19-year-old engineering student at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat's Vadodara city allegedly committed suicide in a hostel on Sunday morning, the police said.