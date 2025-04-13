HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court finds lapses in drugs case probe against Malayalam actor Shine Tom

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
14:06
Actor Shine Tom Chacko/Courtesy Instagram
Actor Shine Tom Chacko/Courtesy Instagram
A court in Kochi has found serious lapses in the police inquiry into a 2015 drug case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko and six others. 

Ernakulam first additional district and sessions judge Sulekha M acquitted the actor and four women-- Reshma Rangaswamy, assistant director Blessy Sylvester, Tincy Babu, and Sneha Babu, in the case in February this year. 

Besides them, Nigerian national Okowe Chigozie Collins and Tamil Nadu native Prithvi Raj were also acquitted by the court. 

Chacko was the third accused in the case. 

The deposition of the witnesses shows a lot of omissions and contradictions, the court order said. 

As per the statements by the witnesses, the seized contraband has been submitted to the investigating officer, the then Kadavanthra police inspector. 

However, the officer was not present at the spot during the seizure, the order said. 

The sub inspector of Kadavanthra Police station, at the time of his examination, clarified that they were typographical mistakes. 

But no correction report has been filed before the court, the order added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha varsity VC loses Rs 14 lakh in 'digital arrest'
LIVE! Odisha varsity VC loses Rs 14 lakh in 'digital arrest'

Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence
Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

M4, AK rifles among weapons recovered after J-K encounter
M4, AK rifles among weapons recovered after J-K encounter

Officials have also written to the Pakistan side regarding the medicines, an official statement said.

Governor has no discretion under Article 200: SC
Governor has no discretion under Article 200: SC

A Governor does not possess any discretion in exercise of functions under Article 200 of the Constitution in respect to any bill presented to them and must mandatorily abide by the advice tendered by the council of ministers, the Supreme...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD