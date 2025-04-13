Court finds lapses in drugs case probe against Malayalam actor Shine Tom

14:06

Actor Shine Tom Chacko/Courtesy Instagram





Ernakulam first additional district and sessions judge Sulekha M acquitted the actor and four women-- Reshma Rangaswamy, assistant director Blessy Sylvester, Tincy Babu, and Sneha Babu, in the case in February this year.





Besides them, Nigerian national Okowe Chigozie Collins and Tamil Nadu native Prithvi Raj were also acquitted by the court.





Chacko was the third accused in the case.





The deposition of the witnesses shows a lot of omissions and contradictions, the court order said.





As per the statements by the witnesses, the seized contraband has been submitted to the investigating officer, the then Kadavanthra police inspector.





However, the officer was not present at the spot during the seizure, the order said.





The sub inspector of Kadavanthra Police station, at the time of his examination, clarified that they were typographical mistakes.





But no correction report has been filed before the court, the order added. -- PTI

A court in Kochi has found serious lapses in the police inquiry into a 2015 drug case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko and six others.