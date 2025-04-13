Cong seeks all-party meeting to tackle violence in Murshidabad

14:39

Choudhury is the MP of Maldaha Dakshin constituency, a part of which is Murshidabad district's Samserganj assembly segment, one of the worst-hit areas by the violence that had started on Friday during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.





"It is crucial to bring all parties and community leaders together to address the root causes of this violence and restore peace in the region," he said.





Choudhury said he wanted to visit Shamsherganj, but was asked by the police not to for avoiding any further escalation of the situation.





"The police said my visit might lead to the gathering of people, which is not desired at this moment. Respecting their instructions, I have decided not to proceed," he said.





Three people have been killed, and many injured in the violence in Murshidabad district, according to the police.





Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, shops and houses were vandalised, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked the district on Friday, they said.





Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended. -- PTI

