HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP-AIADMK alliance will oust DMK regime from power: Nainar Nagenthran

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
16:31
image
It is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance that is going to dislodge the DMK regime from power following a win in the 2026 assembly election, newly elect Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said on Sunday. 

Nagenthran, without naming anyone said "some DMK agents" described the alliance between AIADMK and the BJP as unsuitable. 

It will not suit the DMK as this alliance, between the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party and the national party that helms the Centre, will send them home packing, Nagenthran said in a social media post. 

Hence, Chief Minister M K Stalin was perturbed, he said adding the verdict to be handed to the DMK by God through the people cannot be changed. 

After taking over as BJP state unit chief on April 12, Nagenthran wrote on 'X': "I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the State President of @BJP4TamilNadu...It is our solemn promise that we will not rest until the corrupt and lawless DMK regime is defeated in the 2026 assembly elections." 

Further, he said: "With the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the National Democratic Alliance comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Together - let us rise! Committed, Courageous, and United!" -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: RCB win toss, opt to field vs RR
IPL Updates: RCB win toss, opt to field vs RR

LIVE! No hasty decision caste census: DK Shivakumar
LIVE! No hasty decision caste census: DK Shivakumar

Why Maha temples want to bring in dress code for devotees
Why Maha temples want to bring in dress code for devotees

Temples across Maharashtra are increasingly adopting dress codes for visitors, urging devotees to wear modest and traditional attire. While temple trusts argue that these codes maintain sanctity, visitors have mixed reactions. The trend,...

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence
Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD