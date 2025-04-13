AIMPLB to hold protest meeting against Waqf Act in Hyderabad on Apr 19

15:36

File image





The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad.





Members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with other Muslim organisations from both the states will take part in this protest meeting, the Hyderabad MP said, adding they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf.





The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting.





President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April. -- PTI

