HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AIMPLB to hold protest meeting against Waqf Act in Hyderabad on Apr 19

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
15:36
File image
File image
All India Muslim Personal Law Board will conduct a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act here on April 19, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday. 

The meeting will be held at Darussalam (AIMIM's headquarters) under the leadership of AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM, Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad. 

Members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with other Muslim organisations from both the states will take part in this protest meeting, the Hyderabad MP said, adding they will deliver speeches and tell the public about how the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not in favour of the Waqf. 

The AIMIM chief said they are also trying to talk to the members of the Parliament Waqf Committee and if their schedule permits, they can also attend this public meeting. 

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament in the first week of April. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: RCB win toss, opt to field vs RR
IPL Updates: RCB win toss, opt to field vs RR

LIVE! No hasty decision caste census: DK Shivakumar
LIVE! No hasty decision caste census: DK Shivakumar

Why Maha temples want to bring in dress code for devotees
Why Maha temples want to bring in dress code for devotees

Temples across Maharashtra are increasingly adopting dress codes for visitors, urging devotees to wear modest and traditional attire. While temple trusts argue that these codes maintain sanctity, visitors have mixed reactions. The trend,...

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence
Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD