21 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city

Sun, 13 April 2025
17:09
File image
A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has resulted in the deadliest attack of the year, leaving at least 21 people dead, CNN reported, citing local authorities.  

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.  

Ukraine's interior minister reported that at least 83 individuals were injured in the attack, including seven children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike and expressed his condolences.  

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life - residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church -- Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem. According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this - taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene."  -- ANI

