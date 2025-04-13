150 held in Murshidabad violence, police deployed

12:58

Charred remains of vehicles torched during a violent protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, at Jangipur in Murshidabad/ANI Photo





Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police.





On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta high court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that resulted in three deaths so far.





Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, filed a PIL seeking deployment of central forces and an NIA probe.





He said, "For several days now, we have been witnessing widespread violence throughout the state of West Bengal, particularly in the Murshidabad district."





The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. -- ANI

The West Bengal police arrested a total of 150 individuals in connection with the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.