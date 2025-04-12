HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What is riot about?: Mamata amid violent Waqf protests

Sat, 12 April 2025
17:30
The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday amid violent protests in the state.

Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it.

"My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society," she said in a post on X.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new legislation on Friday.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Banerjee said legal action will be taken against those inciting riots.

"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she said.

"I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she added. -- PTI

