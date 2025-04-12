HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
VHP denied permission to hold Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi

Sat, 12 April 2025
12:22
Representative image
Delhi Police has denied permission to a procession being carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Hanuman Jayanti in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area in view of the "sensitivity and ramification on law and order", an official on Saturday said.
   
"Your request to grant permission for shobha yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday from 12:00 pm onward will commencing from A-Block to K-Block Jahangirpuri, was considered but keeping in view of the sensitivity and its ramification on law & order and security scenario in the area the same could not be acceded to," said an order issued on Friday. 
 
"However, you may have the celebration in the temple premises," it added. 
 
Delhi Police has already stepped up security in the area to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
 
The authorities are on high alert following announcements by several Hindu organisations to take out processions in the area.
 
"As a precautionary measure, Rapid Action Force (RAF) units and additional Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets of Jahangirpuri," said an officer.
 
"No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," he added. -- PTI

