Trump's portrait depicting assassination bid replaces Obama's in WH

08:50

The White House on Friday installed a dramatic new painting of President Donald Trump, capturing the aftermath of an assassination attempt during a 2024 campaign rally, reported the Associated Press.





The artwork now occupies the prominent position in the State Floor foyer traditionally reserved for portraits of the two most recent presidents.





The new portrait, shared on the White House's official X account, depicts Trump moments after he was wounded in the ear during the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.





As a result, the official portrait of former President Barack Obama has been relocated to the opposite wall of the foyer, where President George W Bush's portrait once hung. Bush's image is now set to move near that of his father, President George H W Bush, along the staircase to the presidential residence.





While it is customary for portraits of the two most recent presidents to hang prominently, Trump's dual role as both a former and current president -- a situation not seen since Grover Cleveland's non-consecutive terms in the late 19th century -- makes this moment historically unique.





The Obama portrait was originally unveiled in 2022, in a ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.





Unlike past transitions, Trump did not host Obama for a portrait unveiling during his first term, breaking a tradition of bipartisan courtesy. -- Agencies