Soldier hurt as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Sat, 12 April 2025
Representational image
A soldier was injured in a gunfight after alert troops intercepted heavily armed terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the Line of Control near Jammu late Friday night, security officials said. 

The troops guarding the border picked up the movement of a group of terrorists in Keri Battal area in Akhnoor sector, leading to an encounter, the officials said. 

The gunfight was going on when last reports were received, the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off with additional reinforcements. 

The injured personnel was evacuated to hospital and his condition was stated to be "stable", the officials said. 

Further details are awaited. -- PTI

