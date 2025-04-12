Rana Sanga remarks: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman moves HC seeking security

00:18

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman





In the petition, Suman also sought an impartial probe into the alleged attack on his house in Agra by Karni Sena members, demanding strict action against the offenders. The court is likely to take up the petition soon, sources said.





The controversy was triggered after Suman on March 21 said in Parliament that Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.





The Samajwadi Party leader argued that if Indian Muslims are labelled as Babur's descendants, by the same logic, other communities can also be seen as descendants of a "traitor" like Rana Sanga.





The remarks, which questioned the Rajput legacy, drew an immediate backlash from Rajput bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.





The members of Karni Sena allegedly attacked and vandalised Suman's residence in Agra on March 26.





In his petition, Suman also alleged that the Karni Sena has demanded an apology from him for his remarks on Rana Sanga, threatening that if he failed to tender the same, a similar attack will be launched against him on April 12.





In view of the alleged threat, Suman requested the government to provide him with adequate security. -- PTI

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman has moved the Allahabad high court seeking security after an attack on his house that followed a remark he made in Parliament on 16th century Rajput king Rana Sanga last month.