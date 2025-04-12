President Murmu returns after four-day state visits to Portugal, Slovakia

00:35





The president, who was accompanied by Union minister Nimuben Bambhaniya and MPs Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, reached Vienna by road from Bratislava to emplane for New Delhi on Friday after concluding her state visits.





During her visit to Slovakia in the second leg of her two-nation tour, President Murmu met her Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the speaker of the Parliament, among other dignitaries, and held discussions on a range of issues concerning mutual cooperation.





The two countries discussed cooperation in the emerging technology sphere such as space and Artificial Intelligence, and to explore further opportunities in sectors such as cyber security.





"There is a strong and growing element of cooperation in the field of education and research. Health and wellness was discussed as one of the areas of cooperation. Tourism was another area in which the leaders discussed further cooperation," secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, Tanmaya Lal, said.





The president commenced her state visits from Portugal, 27 years after an Indian president visited the country. -- PTI

