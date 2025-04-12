HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

President Murmu returns after four-day state visits to Portugal, Slovakia

Sat, 12 April 2025
Share:
00:35
image
President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Friday after concluding her four-day "historic" two-nation state visits to Portugal and Slovakia, coming after nearly three decades at a time when India and the European Union are engaged in talks to finalise a free trade agreement. 

The president, who was accompanied by Union minister Nimuben Bambhaniya and MPs Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, reached Vienna by road from Bratislava to emplane for New Delhi on Friday after concluding her state visits. 

During her visit to Slovakia in the second leg of her two-nation tour, President Murmu met her Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the speaker of the Parliament, among other dignitaries, and held discussions on a range of issues concerning mutual cooperation. 

The two countries discussed cooperation in the emerging technology sphere such as space and Artificial Intelligence, and to explore further opportunities in sectors such as cyber security. 

"There is a strong and growing element of cooperation in the field of education and research. Health and wellness was discussed as one of the areas of cooperation. Tourism was another area in which the leaders discussed further cooperation," secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, Tanmaya Lal, said. 

The president commenced her state visits from Portugal, 27 years after an Indian president visited the country. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: KKR crush CSK by 8 wkts in emphatic win
IPL Updates: KKR crush CSK by 8 wkts in emphatic win

LIVE! Narrow escape for 130 as wind hits boat near Mumbai
LIVE! Narrow escape for 130 as wind hits boat near Mumbai

Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court
Rana plotted many attacks like 26/11, NIA tells court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that key conspirator Tahawwur Rana, who has been remanded to 18-day NIA custody, devised terror plots similar to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that were meant to target multiple Indian...

'India deserved it', said Rana; lauded 26/11 attackers
'India deserved it', said Rana; lauded 26/11 attackers

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, was extradited to India to face charges related to his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The US Department of Justice said Rana allegedly commended the LeT...

Man gets life for raping Covid patient in ambulance
Man gets life for raping Covid patient in ambulance

A court in Kerala has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for brutally raping and physically assaulting a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient belonging to the Dalit community. The incident occurred in 2020 while the woman was being transported...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD