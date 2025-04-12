HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Muskan Rastogi to receive medical care in jail after pregnancy confirmation

Sat, 12 April 2025
09:41
Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, will now receive specialised care in jail after confirmation of her pregnancy, officials said on Friday.

According to Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma, Muskan was taken to the medical college's gynecology department earlier today for an ultrasound, which confirmed a pregnancy of four to six weeks.

"She had undergone a preliminary medical check-up earlier, which indicated the possibility of pregnancy. The ultrasound has now confirmed it," Sharma told PTI.

Following the confirmation, jail authorities have made arrangements to provide Muskan with medical care in accordance with protocols for pregnant inmates.

"She will now be treated and cared for as per the guidelines for pregnant prisoners, which includes regular medical check-ups, nutritional support, and monitoring of her health by specialists," Dr Sharma said.

Muskan was escorted to the medical college at around 11.45 am on Friday by a police team and a pharmacist. She returned to jail by 1.30 pm after the examination. Officials also confirmed that no family members have visited her in jail so far.

Muskan Rastogi was arrested along with her lover Sahil Shukla on March 19 in connection with the murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput.

The couple allegedly killed Saurabh, dismembered his body into four pieces, and hid it in a drum filled with cement.

They later fled to Himachal Pradesh, before Muskan eventually confessed to her family, leading to their arrest.

Both are currently in judicial custody, the police said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 terrorists killed in ongoing op in Kishtwar
LIVE! 2 terrorists killed in ongoing op in Kishtwar

Violent protests against Waqf Act rock parts of Bengal
Violent protests against Waqf Act rock parts of Bengal

Protests against the Waqf Act turned violent in parts of West Bengal on Friday, with demonstrators setting ablaze vehicles, disrupting traffic and rail movement, and injuring several policemen. The unrest erupted in Suti, Murshidabad...

NIA focuses Rana probe on Lashkar link
NIA focuses Rana probe on Lashkar link

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun questioning Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the deadly strikes. Rana, who was extradited from the US,...

Nagendran to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role
Nagendran to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role

BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran will become the next state chief of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, succeeding K Annamalai, who is set for a national role. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the city to review the party's functioning,...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

