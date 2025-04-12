HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manoj Kumar's ashes immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Sat, 12 April 2025
The family of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Saturday.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his roles in a series of superhit patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti, died on April 4 in a Mumbai hospital following age-related issues.

The actor, whose real name was Harikrishan Giri Goswami, was 87.

His family members, including sons Kunal and Vishal Goswami, performed the rituals along with a priest at the Brahma Kund ghat.

"We have immersed our father's ashes here. We pray to god to grant peace and wisdom to his soul, and to give him a place in his divine shelter," Kunal Goswami told reporters.

Kumar, who had been ailing for a while and retreated into the shadows, is also survived by his wife Shashi. -- PTI

