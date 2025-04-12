HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Madhur Bajaj passes away

Sat, 12 April 2025
Share:
09:53
Photo: Courtesy Bajaj Group
Photo: Courtesy Bajaj Group
Business Standard

Madhur Bajaj, the former vice-chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. He was 73.

Bajaj had been admitted to Mumbais Breach Candy Hospital a few days ago due to health issues. Bajaj, who was currently serving as a director of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Electricals, had stepped down from the post of vice-chairman of Bajaj Auto in January last year owing to ill health.

Bajaj had been the vice-chairman (both executive and non-executive) of Bajaj Auto for over two decades. At the time of stepping down, he had said: I believe now is the time for me to pursue my other interests and commitments.

Born in 1952, he was an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun. After obtaining his BCom from Sydenham College, Mumbai, in 1973, he pursued an MBA at the International Institute of Management Development, Lausanne, in 1979.

He was the first cousin of Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, and the key figure behind shaping the Bajaj group as a conglomerate. Rahul Bajaj passed away three years ago at the age of 83.

Madhur Bajajs daughter Neelima, who was then serving as senior manager, marketing services at Bajaj Auto, quit in 2013 to join a multinational firm. He has another daughter, Nimisha Bajaj. In 2020, Rahul Bajaj had constituted a family council to look after business interests.

Madhur made significant contributions in the fields of automotive, electrical, and consumer durables, as well as financial services. He was a recipient of the Vikas Rattan award from the International Friendship Society of India.

He also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture. Most recently, he also served as the chairman for western region at the Confederation of Indian Industry.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 terrorists killed in ongoing op in Kishtwar
LIVE! 2 terrorists killed in ongoing op in Kishtwar

Violent protests against Waqf Act rock parts of Bengal
Violent protests against Waqf Act rock parts of Bengal

Protests against the Waqf Act turned violent in parts of West Bengal on Friday, with demonstrators setting ablaze vehicles, disrupting traffic and rail movement, and injuring several policemen. The unrest erupted in Suti, Murshidabad...

NIA focuses Rana probe on Lashkar link
NIA focuses Rana probe on Lashkar link

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun questioning Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the deadly strikes. Rana, who was extradited from the US,...

Nagendran to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role
Nagendran to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role

BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran will become the next state chief of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, succeeding K Annamalai, who is set for a national role. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the city to review the party's functioning,...

Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP
Why This Army Officer Joined The BJP

'In today's political spectrum, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that always says, nation first.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD