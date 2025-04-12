HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kathak legend Kumudini Lakhia passes away

Sat, 12 April 2025
Share:
20:30
image
Eminent Kathak exponent and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away at her residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the age of 95 due to an age-related ailment.

Lakhia was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, on the Republic Day this year in recognition of her lifelong dedication to Kathak. 

"Kumudiniben passed away at her home in Ahmedabad at around 11 am. She was 95 and suffering from some age-related ailment for the last three months," said Parul Thakore, administrator of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music that Lakhia founded in Ahmedabad in 1964.

Born on May 17, 1930, in Ahmedabad, Lakhia went on to become a celebrated Indian Kathak dancer and choreographer. At Kadamb Centre, she developed technique, vocabulary and repertoire of Kathak dance. 

She also worked as a choreographer in Hindi film "Umrao Jaan" (1981), among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to her and said her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances were reflected in her remarkable work over the years.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Kumudini Lakhia ji, who made a mark as an outstanding cultural icon. Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years," Modi said in on social media platform X.

"A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished. Condolences to her family, students and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over her demise, and described her "pride of Gujarat and India in the field of classical art". 

"She trained many disciples in classical dance and exhibited the glory of Kathak dance in the country and the world. May God grant peace to her soul and give strength to her relatives and countless disciples and admirers to bear this grief. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Lakhia won numerous prestigious awards such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalidas Samman, and Gaurav Puraskar from the Gujarat government in recognition of her 
contribution to the world of Indian dance. 

She started doing choreography in 1973 with a small group of students and her endeavour was to transform the presentation of Kathak dance with innovative ways for contemporary expression.

She also presented lectures on 'creativity and performance in dance' at universities in India, USA, and Europe. She learned from various gurus and was also trained under Shambhu Maharaj at the Bharatiya Kala Kendra on a scholarship from the Indian government. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Ansari keeps PBKS in check
IPL Updates: Ansari keeps PBKS in check

LIVE! HC orders deployment of central forces in Murshidabad
LIVE! HC orders deployment of central forces in Murshidabad

2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed
2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

States can move court if Prez withholds assent on bill: SC
States can move court if Prez withholds assent on bill: SC

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on April 8 gave a huge relief to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government and cleared 10 state bills which were stalled and reserved by Governor R N Ravi for...

ED moves to seize Rs 661cr assets linked to Sonia, Rahul
ED moves to seize Rs 661cr assets linked to Sonia, Rahul

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian with 38 per cent shares held by each one of them. They were questioned for hours by the ED in this case a few years back.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD