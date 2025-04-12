HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC orders deployment of central forces in Murshidabad

Sat, 12 April 2025
19:53
The Calcutta high court on Saturday ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which has been hit by violence allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

At least two people were killed in the clashes and more than 100 have been arrested in connection with the violence.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, ordered deployment of CAPF in the affected areas of Murshidabad to assist in restoring normalcy. 

The central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration.

The court also instructed both the state government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. 

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.

Seven companies of BSF have been deployed in strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad, the state lawyer told the court.

Adhikari's lawyer, however, alleged that the BSF personnel were not being deployed properly to control the situation.

The bench heard the petition on a court holiday on Saturday considering the urgency of the situation. -- PTI 

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

