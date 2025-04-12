HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Murshidabad, 1 hurt

Sat, 12 April 2025
Fresh violence was reported on Saturday from West Bengal's Murshidabad district with one person receiving a bullet wound, police said.

The incident happened in Dhulian in the Samserganj block of the Muslim-majority district. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from the Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, they said.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet.

He said the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that "this could probably be from the BSF end".

"These are early reports that we need to cross-check," he said.

However, the injured person was admitted to a hospital and out of danger, Shamim said.

Following Friday's violence, the BSF was deployed in a few areas of the district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Shamim said 118 people have so far been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence.

The number would go up as raids are continuing, he said.

He urged people not to pay heed to rumours on social media and stay calm. -- PTI

LIVE! Fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Murshidabad, 1 hurt
