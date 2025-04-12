HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A new government would be formed in Manipur soon: BJP MLA

Sat, 12 April 2025
17:26
A Manipur BJP MLA on Saturday claimed that there has been a lot of improvement in the law and order in the state and hoped that a new government would be formed soon.

BJP MLA T Robindro said peace talks between Meitei and Kuki civil groups have also started.

"There has been a lot of improvement (law and order). We have strong faith that the Centre will constitute a new government at the earliest. Peace talks between Meitei and Kuki groups have started. We believe that talks between Meitei and Kuki legislators will happen in the near future to assist in bringing peace. I have faith that a new government will be formed soon, " Robindra told reporters on the sidelines of the programme in Kakching district.

"There is no inability to choose a leader or division among us (BJP legislators). We all are united. We will not allow division of Manipur and all will stand united for the state" the legislator from Thanga constituency said.

Over 260 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. --PTI 

