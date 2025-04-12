Tremors jolt Kashmir as 5.3-magnitude quake hits Pak

A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said. PTI SSB





The epicentre was located 60 kilometres northwest of Rawalpindi.





Pakistan is frequently hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.