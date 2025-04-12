HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 terrorists killed in ongoing op in Kishtwar

Sat, 12 April 2025
09:23
Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the army said on Saturday. One terrorist was neutralised the day before.

Official sources said the terrorists shot dead Saturday were affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past one year.

'In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including one A K and one M4 rifle have been recovered,' the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

One ultra was killed Friday morning when security forces established a contact with terrorists during the operations which were launched Wednesday following a brief encounter.

The operations continue, the officials said. 

They said a separate operation to track down a group of three other terrorists has also been underway in Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas of Udhampur district since Wednesday.  -- PTI

