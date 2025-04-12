HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Sat, 12 April 2025
Share:
11:46
image
Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said.

A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said, adding that the operation was underway in the area.

With the latest action, 137 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
LIVE! 2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'
'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'

A government official said India and the US are exploring an interim trade deal within 90 days.

Chaos at Delhi airport as dust storm delays 50 flights
Chaos at Delhi airport as dust storm delays 50 flights

According to airport sources, from Friday evening till Saturday morning, over 50 domestic flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, around 25 flights were diverted, and seven were cancelled due to the dust...

Your Face Could Be Your Boarding Pass
Your Face Could Be Your Boarding Pass

When passengers book a flight, they could receive a secure 'journey pass' on their phone that stores all relevant travel information including passport data, seat assignment.

JCO killed during infiltration bid by terrorists at LoC
JCO killed during infiltration bid by terrorists at LoC

An Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists' infiltration attempt was thwarted, but the JCO succumbed to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD