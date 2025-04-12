HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 dead in violence over Waqf in Bengal's Murshidabad

Sat, 12 April 2025
17:41
Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday. 

The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added.

According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving.

In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said. 

Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. -- PTI

