Follow Rediff on:      
13 cows run over by train in Kerala's Palakkad

Sat, 12 April 2025
13:08
image
A herd of 13 cows were run over by a speeding train while they were crossing a railway track near Meenkara Dam in this district on Saturday, police said. 

The cows died on the spot and their carcass was found scattered on the railway track and nearby areas, they said. The tragedy occurred when the cows, belonging to the locals, were grazing in the area.

A Palakkad-bound train from Chennai mowed them down and the carcases were removed from the railway track and adjacent areas later, police added. -- PTI

