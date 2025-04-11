HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Xi says China, EU must unite to oppose US bullying

Fri, 11 April 2025
14:43
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the EU to join Beijing in opposing "bullying" from the US, saying "there are no winners in a tariff war". 

"China and the EU are firm supporters of economic globalisation and free trade," Xi said during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez here. "There is no winner in a tariff war," Xi said, calling on China and the EU to jointly resist "unilateral bullying". Xi was referring to the US's sweeping global tariffs. China on Friday raised its additional tariffs on imports from the US to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration's 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports. 

The Chinese Commerce Ministry in Beijing said China raised additional tariffs to 125 per cent on imported US products, raising the levies from the previous 84 per cent. PTI

