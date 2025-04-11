HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
X asks scribe to take down 'hate-filled' Ram Navami videos in Mumbai

Fri, 11 April 2025
A journalist has been asked to take down some videos related to a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai by X though he has refused to do so by asserting that he is only "documenting hate". 

Independent scribe Kunal Purohit had uploaded videos on X of a Ram Navami procession outside Mumbai international airport in which some participants could be heard shouting profanities while sloganeering against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a police official said. 

In his post, Purohit had dubbed these as "songs that threaten brutal violence against Muslims", the Sahar police station official added. 

"In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a request from Mumbai police regarding your X account, @kunalpurohit, that claims the following content violates India's information Technology Act," the request from the social media platform said. 

Taking to X on Friday, Purohit said he would not be removing these videos. 

"Dear @MumbaiPolice: fight hate, not journalism. Received this notice from @X about taking down my videos of Mumbai's hate-filled #RamNavami rally. Documenting hate is journalism. I won't be taking down these videos. I have asked @Support to provide me a copy of the notice," he posted. -- PTI

