Trump is waiting for Xi to call

Fri, 11 April 2025
12:17
A tariff reprieve from President Donald Trump sent global markets soaring on Wednesday, with the White House saying it's been in touch with dozens of countries about striking deals, lining up calls and meetings in the coming weeks.

But one country was conspicuously absent from any outreach: China.

As the rest of the world received a 90-day respite, Trump escalated tariffs on China, saying the US will now charge an extra 145% on all Chinese goods that arrive in the US. In response, Beijing moved to exact pain on a strategic US industry by limiting the export of American movies, after already hiking its own tariffs on the US to 84%.

LIVE! I compliment govt on Rana: Sushil Kumar Shinde
In Varanasi, Modi orders strict action in gang-rape case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved,...

TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over Hinduism remark
Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has faced criticism, including from his own party, for his purported remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism. A video of the minister making the remarks has gone viral, leading to calls...

NIA to question Rana about planning of 26/11 attacks
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been taken into 18-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India. Rana was extradited from the United States after years of legal battles...

Inspired by Modi's..., says President of Slovakia
The Slovak Republic's President, Peter Pellegrini, has expressed interest in adopting a tree-planting initiative similar to India's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inspiration came during a meeting...

