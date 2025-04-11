Trump is waiting for Xi to call

12:17

File pic





But one country was conspicuously absent from any outreach: China.





As the rest of the world received a 90-day respite, Trump escalated tariffs on China, saying the US will now charge an extra 145% on all Chinese goods that arrive in the US. In response, Beijing moved to exact pain on a strategic US industry by limiting the export of American movies, after already hiking its own tariffs on the US to 84%.





A tariff reprieve from President Donald Trump sent global markets soaring on Wednesday, with the White House saying it's been in touch with dozens of countries about striking deals, lining up calls and meetings in the coming weeks.