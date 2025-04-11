TCS Defers Salary Hikes

10:33





The hikes will be implemented later in the financial year, once there is greater clarity and the outlook improves, company executives said at a press conference on Thursday.





"We will decide during the year when to make the wage hike," said Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer, TCS.





The move echoes a similar decision made during the onset of the pandemic five years ago, when global business had ground to a halt. It also reflects the caution sweeping the IT services sector as companies tighten budgets. Rivals Infosys and Wipro, which report their fourth-quarter results next week, may take similar steps.





While salary hikes are on hold, TCS will continue with quarterly variable payouts. For Q4, 70 per cent of employees will receive 100 per cent of their variable pay, while for the rest, it will depend on business performance.





Discretionary spending remains constrained. Over the past month, the company has seen delays in project ramp-ups and spending as clients wait for clarity on tariffs.





"There will be delays in discretionary spending if this continues," said CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan. TCS plans to hire about 42,000 engineers from campuses in 2025-2026, roughly in line with the numbers it committed and onboarded in 2024-2025. During Q4, which ended March 31, the company added 625 employees.





For the full year, headcount rose by 6,433, reversing last year's decline of 13,249.Attrition inched up to 13.3 per cent in Q4FY25, from 13 per cent in the previous quarter. TCS had 607,979 employees on its rolls as of March.





Two leadership appointments





TCS has named a new chief operating officer (COO), nearly a year after N G Subramaniam's retirement. Aarthi Subramanian, earlier chief digital officer at Tata Sons, will take over as COO, executive director, and president of TCS for a five-year term beginning May 1.At Tata Sons, Subramanian led the group's digital, technology, and innovation initiatives across a diverse portfolio.







Avik Das, Business Standard TCS also appointed Mangesh Sathe chief strategy officer. Sathe, previously CEO of the Tata Strategic Management Group at Tata Sons, will lead the global consulting practice and oversee mergers and acquisitions. Both executives will report to Krithivasan.

India's largest IT services firm by revenue, Tata Consultancy Services, said it was deferring salary hikes for employees starting April, citing the growing macroeconomic uncertainty intensified by the ongoing tariff war between the US and other countries.