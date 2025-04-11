HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tariffs pause gives India Inc edge over China

Fri, 11 April 2025
The pause in reciprocal tariffs by the US administration offers Indian businesses a short-term advantage -- especially in sectors like textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics, where India competes directly with China, said Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder, Ajay Srivastava. 

In response to China's steep tariffs on American goods, the US has raised duties on Chinese imports to 125 per cent. At the same time, Trump has offered temporary relief to over 75 other trade partners, including India.

"While Chinese goods face the full brunt of the new tariffs, exporters from other countries, including India, have been given a brief reprieve," GTRI said in a note. For the next 90 days, starting April 10, imports from India will be subject to a flat 10 per cent duty instead of the higher country-specific tariffs proposed earlier. -- ANI

