HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tariff war: Govt rolls out trade helpdesk for stakeholders

Fri, 11 April 2025
Share:
21:13
image
The commerce ministry is actively tracking developments in global trade, particularly in relation to tariff changes, import surges, and export-related challenges, an official statement said on Friday.

In this backdrop, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has operationalised a dedicated 'Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk' to assist stakeholders in navigating emerging trade issues, the commerce ministry said.

"Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors," it said.

The helpdesk would look into issues relating to import and export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM Clearance, logistics or supply chain challenges, financial or banking issues, and regulatory or compliance issues.

It will also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries/ departments or agencies of central and state governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

With the US imposing a 10 per cent tariff on most of its trading partners, 125 percent is slapped on China. 

It has triggered a trade war between the two countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: CSK wickets falling like nine pins
IPL Updates: CSK wickets falling like nine pins

LIVE! Tariff war: Govt rolls out trade helpdesk for stakeholders
LIVE! Tariff war: Govt rolls out trade helpdesk for stakeholders

NIA begins Rana's interrogation in high-security cell
NIA begins Rana's interrogation in high-security cell

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun questioning Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the deadly strikes. Rana, who was extradited from the US,...

China hits US with 125% tariffs, Xi seeks EU support
China hits US with 125% tariffs, Xi seeks EU support

China on Friday raised its additional tariffs on imports from the United States to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration's 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports.

Army committed to terror-free J-K: Northern commander
Army committed to terror-free J-K: Northern commander

The Indian Army has neutralized a terrorist in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter with security forces. The Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar commended the troops for their swift...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD