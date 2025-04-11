HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security upped at NIA HQ where Rana is in custody

Fri, 11 April 2025
Security has been stepped up outside the NIA headquarters where Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been lodged after the agency secured his 18-day custody following his extradition from the US.

"We have stepped up security arrangements outside the NIA headquarters to maintain law and order. Additional police and paramilitary force personnel have have been deployed," a senior police officer said. 

He said that no one will be allowed to breach law and order. The extradition plane carrying Rana landed at the Delhi airport Thursday and he was produced before a special court by the agency. Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh sent him to 18-day custody. After securing his custody, the NIA took Rana to its headquarters early Friday in a heavily-secured motorcade comprising Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and other security personnel. 

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition. PTI

