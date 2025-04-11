Rupee jumps 58 paise at settle at 86.10 against US dollar

21:04





The surge in the local unit came a day after US President Donald Trump suspended the 26 per cent tariffs on India till July 9.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.22, up 46 paise against the US dollar.





During the intra-day trade, it rose to 85.95 before settling at 86.10, up 58 paise against the greenback.





The rupee had settled at 86.68 on Wednesday. -- PTI

The rupee surged 58 paise against the greenback to settle at 86.10 on Friday due to a sharp correction in the US dollar and a strong rebound in the domestic equity markets.