Revealed: The top-secret extradition of Tahawwur Rana

US Marshals transfer Rana to NIA custody





Acting swiftly, a special team comprising senior NIA officials and NSG commandos departed from Los Angeles on a specially designated aircraft. To ensure Rana's safety--and prevent any self-harm--one NIA official reportedly held his hand throughout the journey. During the flight, elite intelligence personnel, air traffic control units, and commandos monitored the aircraft in real time, ensuring seamless coordination between Indian and U.S. agencies.





The high-value extradition was handled with the utmost secrecy and precision. According to sources, the plane made a refuelling halt before its final leg. It landed in Delhi later in the afternoon on Thursday. In Delhi, extraordinary security protocols were enforced.





As Rana was brought from Palam Air Base, Delhi Police's security wing staff were asked to submit their mobile phones to prevent any leaks or unauthorized communication. To avoid media glare, Rana was taken out of the airport through an alternate gate and transported in a non-transparent jail van. He was subsequently produced in court, where strict restrictions on cameras and mobile devices were in place.





'Operation Rana' is being seen as a significant intelligence and diplomatic victory, showcasing deep coordination and high-level security execution. The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, where he will be questioned in detail about the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly 2008 attacks, said the agency.





The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks. -- ANI

