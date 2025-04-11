HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Rana should be hanged at India-Pakistan border'

Fri, 11 April 2025
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday demanded that terror accused Tahawwur Rana be "hanged" till death at the India-Pakistan border for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks so that the neighbouring country was aware of the consequences of pulling such an act. 

"Tahawwur Rana's case is being handled by the officer who was on duty during the 26/11 attacks. The officer, Sadanand Date, is the reason the world got an inside account of the terror attack. Everyone in India wants, just like Kasab was hanged, Tahawwur Rana should be hanged, too. He should be hanged at the India-Pakistan border so that Pakistan understands the consequences of doing something like this in India," Sarnaik told ANI.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the formation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was a result of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. He said the central counterterrorism law enforcement agency was established during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to tackle such incidents.

