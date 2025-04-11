Police use baton, water cannon on Cong rally to Nitish's residence in Patna

18:42

Several Congress leaders and workers, including Kanhaiya Kumar, were detained by the police, an officer said.





The rally was organised upon the completion of "Palayan roko, naukri do (stop migration, give jobs) pada-yatra", a drive aimed at mobilising the state's youth on the issues of unemployment.





Congress workers began the march from the Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, but met with barricades at Raja Pul crossing, less than a kilometre away, where their attempts to cross the barriers led to the use of force by police personnel.





The demonstrators wanted to march up to 1, Anne Marg, the CM's official residence, which is situated in a high-security area with restrictions on movement of common people, and submit a memorandum.





The "pada-yatra", a joint exercise of the Congress' student and youth wings, is being seen as an attempt by the party to strengthen itself in a state where assembly polls are a few months away.





At the Sadaqat Ashram, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addressed the party workers.





Pilot, who is a former Union minister, called the ruling NDA in Bihar "a double engine that does not move forward but only emits smoke".





He also took potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD-U, for his alleged failure to secure benefits for the state "even though the BJP depends on his party for surviving in power at the Centre".





Pilot promised that if the Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, came to power in Bihar, "filling up a huge backlog of vacancies in government departments" would be the top priority.





Earlier, addressing a press conference in the city, Pilot had said a decision on who would be the chief minister in the Mahagathbandhan government, if it wins the election, would be taken "at an appropriate time after due discussions". -- PTI

