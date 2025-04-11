HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Office Rentals Climb In India, Buck Global Trend

Fri, 11 April 2025
11:50
Office rentals in India continued their upward trend, with rents rising between 3.8 per cent and 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as global office markets remained under pressure in 2024, according to Vestian, a workplace solutions firm.

Vestian's report showed leasing activity touched a record high of 70.7 million square feet in 2024, marking a 16 per cent annual increase.

Sub-dollar rentals across India's top seven cities played a key role, positioning the country as a rare bright spot in an otherwise subdued global landscape.

In contrast to cities like New York, Seattle, Boston, Hong Kong, and Shanghai -- which have seen rents drop over the past five years --  India has maintained a steady climb.

While some Western markets such as London and Miami have seen rent increases of 31 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively, the broader global trend remains weak, weighed down by rising vacancy levels and shifting workplace strategies.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian, said falling global office rents were being shaped by technologies like generative artificial intelligence and changes in how office spaces were used. Together, these trends have added to the uncertainty in the sector. Reduced demand, along with companies downsizing or relocating, has pushed up global vacancy rates and, in turn, driven rents down.

The report highlighted India's resilience, with strong leasing demand from the information technology sector and global capability centres (GCCs).

Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

