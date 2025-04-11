HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Now NC moves SC against Waqf Act

Fri, 11 April 2025
22:42
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah/File image
Jammu and Kashmir's ruling National Conference on Friday said it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Waqf Act. 

The party first announced its decision to challenge the Act, which it termed a constitutionally "alarming interference" in the religious affairs of the Muslim community, on Wednesday. 

The same day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended protests by NC MLAs in the legislative assembly against the Act, saying the law had hurt the sentiments of the majority of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"On the directions of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and in the interest of the minorities of India, JKNC has challenged the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. Our MLAs @arjunsinghraju, @AdvReyazkhan & Hilal Lone have filed a writ petition today seeking justice," the NC said in a post on X on Friday. 

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament on April 4 after marathon debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" while the government said the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community. 

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5. -- PTI

