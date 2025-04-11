NIA to grill Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day custody

08:33

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18-day of custody of the NIA.





Rana was brought to the NIA headquarters late Thursday.





The agency said that it would question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.





Rana arrived in India on Thursday following his extradition by the United States.





Earlier on Thursday evening, Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.





The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by Rana, to justify his police custody.





The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot.





Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.





NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India.





Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets.





He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot. -- ANI