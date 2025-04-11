HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA to grill Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day custody

Fri, 11 April 2025
Share:
08:33
image
A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18-day of custody of the NIA.

Rana was brought to the NIA headquarters late Thursday.

The agency said that it would question him in detail  in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

Rana arrived in India on Thursday following his extradition by the United States.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by Rana, to justify his police custody.

The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot.

Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets.

He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA to grill Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day custody
LIVE! NIA to grill Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day custody

What Tahawwur Rana Can Expect In Tihar
What Tahawwur Rana Can Expect In Tihar

'It is ensured that no adversaries or people who oppose Tahawwur Rana's philosophy are housed in the same ward or jail.''Additionally, it is ensured that he does not have any prior contacts within that jail.''So, the lodgment of such a...

Rana helped Headley get Indian visa: Mumbai cop
Rana helped Headley get Indian visa: Mumbai cop

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe said. Rana was arrested by the...

Rana to face law in India; probe may expose larger plot
Rana to face law in India; probe may expose larger plot

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian national accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the United States. Rana's interrogation is expected to shed light on the role of Pakistani state...

Woman invited trouble: HC grants bail to rape accused
Woman invited trouble: HC grants bail to rape accused

The woman is a student of MA and hence she "was competent enough to understand the morality and significance of her act", stated the order passed by Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh last month.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD