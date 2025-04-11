NIA seeks custodial interrogation of Rana

00:02





The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.





NIA further stated that as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India.





Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets.





He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot. -- ANI

NIA presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his custody.