HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA plans to take Rana across India to reconstruct plots

Fri, 11 April 2025
Share:
13:04
Tahawwur Rana is in NIA custody
Tahawwur Rana is in NIA custody
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed Tahawwur Rana, a key architect of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, under 18-day custody. Investigators suspect that similar terror plots were devised for multiple cities across India. To piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, officials may take Rana to various locations, retracing events from 17 years ago. 

According to the sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expanding its probe into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with plans to take Tahawwur Rana to various locations across India. 

His prolonged custody has been deemed necessary to facilitate an extensive interrogation aimed at uncovering deeper layers of the conspiracy. Authorities suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities as well, prompting investigators to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere. 

To piece together crucial evidence and retrace events from 17 years ago, officials may transport Rana to key locations, allowing them to reconstruct the crime scene and gain deeper insight into the larger terror network at play. 

Rana was formally arrested upon his arrival in India following his extradition from the U.S., which came after he had exhausted all legal avenues to prevent the move. 

Presented before a special court, the NIA argued that his custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. According to investigators, David Coleman Headley--another key conspirator--had informed Rana about the attack plans before his visit to India. 

Their email exchanges serve as critical evidence of their involvement. Authorities aim to determine Rana's precise role in facilitating the devastating attacks. Tight security measures were enforced during Rana's court appearance, with Delhi Police evacuating the premises and restricting media access to ensure safety. 

The NIA emphasized that Rana conspired with terrorist groups to orchestrate the 2008 attacks, which resulted in 174  fatalities and over 238 injuries. His extradition marks a significant milestone in bringing those responsible to justice. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA plans to take Rana across India to reconstruct plots
LIVE! NIA plans to take Rana across India to reconstruct plots

In Varanasi, Modi orders strict action in gang-rape case
In Varanasi, Modi orders strict action in gang-rape case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here Friday morning, received a detailed briefing on the alleged gang-rape of a young woman in his constituency and asked officials to take the strictest possible action against those involved,...

TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over Hinduism remark
TN minister sacked as DMK dy gen-sec over Hinduism remark

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has faced criticism, including from his own party, for his purported remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism. A video of the minister making the remarks has gone viral, leading to calls...

Inspired by Modi's..., says President of Slovakia
Inspired by Modi's..., says President of Slovakia

The Slovak Republic's President, Peter Pellegrini, has expressed interest in adopting a tree-planting initiative similar to India's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inspiration came during a meeting...

Is Kohli 'Unhappy' With Patidar?
Is Kohli 'Unhappy' With Patidar?

Virat Kohli notably stayed away from the team huddle during the final timeout -- fueling further speculation about a rift in the leadership group.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD