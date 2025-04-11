HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA court orders comprehensive medical test for Rana

Fri, 11 April 2025
Share:
09:37
image
Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, stated that the special National Investigation Agency court has given special instructions to the agency to ensure a comprehensive medical test when Rana is taken into custody.

Delhi State Legal Sevices Authority Counsel for Rana told ANI, "NIA sought 20 days of custody, and after a lot of deliberation, the court has given 18 days of custody. If the NIA wants more time, then they will move an application. For the medical tests (the court has given special instructions), they (NIA) have been told that a comprehensive medical test would be done when he's taken into custody and before he is brought back to court at the end of the remand.

"All his medical requirements will be taken care of."

"He (Tahawwur Rana) has requested that anybody representing him in court, especially since we are from DLSA and doing our duty, there should be no public outrage against the lawyers...," the counsel added.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 90-day tariffs pause yanks markets up by 1,000+ pts
LIVE! 90-day tariffs pause yanks markets up by 1,000+ pts

NIA to question Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day remand
NIA to question Rana 'in detail', gets 18-day remand

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been taken into 18-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India. Rana was extradited from the United States after years of legal battles...

What Tahawwur Rana Can Expect In Tihar
What Tahawwur Rana Can Expect In Tihar

'It is ensured that no adversaries or people who oppose Tahawwur Rana's philosophy are housed in the same ward or jail.''Additionally, it is ensured that he does not have any prior contacts within that jail.''So, the lodgment of such a...

Rana helped Headley get Indian visa: Mumbai cop
Rana helped Headley get Indian visa: Mumbai cop

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe said. Rana was arrested by the...

Trump admits to 'transition problems' with tariff plan
Trump admits to 'transition problems' with tariff plan

Amid the tumbling stock market in the United States, following the White House clarification of tariffs on China to be at least 145 per cent and an earlier announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for over 75 countries, President Donald...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD