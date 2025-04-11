NIA court orders comprehensive medical test for Rana

09:37

Delhi State Legal Services Authority Counsel for Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, stated that the special National Investigation Agency court has given special instructions to the agency to ensure a comprehensive medical test when Rana is taken into custody.





Delhi State Legal Sevices Authority Counsel for Rana told ANI, "NIA sought 20 days of custody, and after a lot of deliberation, the court has given 18 days of custody. If the NIA wants more time, then they will move an application. For the medical tests (the court has given special instructions), they (NIA) have been told that a comprehensive medical test would be done when he's taken into custody and before he is brought back to court at the end of the remand.





"All his medical requirements will be taken care of."





"He (Tahawwur Rana) has requested that anybody representing him in court, especially since we are from DLSA and doing our duty, there should be no public outrage against the lawyers...," the counsel added. -- ANI