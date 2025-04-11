Nearly 100 cows died at TTD goshala in Andhra due to 'negligence': YSRCP

21:10

File image





However, TTD has strongly refuted these allegations, labeling social media claims of 100 cow deaths as "completely fake and misleading."





YSRCP in a post on 'X' said: "Heartbreaking scenes emerge from the TTD Goshala, where nearly 100 innocent cows have lost their lives over the past three months due to sheer neglect and poor maintenance. A silent tragedy is unfolding in a sacred space meant to shelter and protect them."





YSRCP leader M Bharath accused the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting TTD's Gosala, where he claimed over 100 cows had died recently.





The former MP from Rajahmundry said that it's a betrayal of Lord Venkateswara's trust and the state government must answer for these shocking losses, urging Hindu leaders to demand justice.





YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy echoed the concern, attributing the deaths to poor upkeep and said a probe is needed to uphold Tirumala's sanctity.





TTD Gosala's condition worsened under current leadership, he said in a release. -- PTI

