Nearly 100 cows died at TTD goshala in Andhra due to 'negligence': YSRCP

Fri, 11 April 2025
21:10
File image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Friday alleged that nearly 100 cows died over the past three months at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam goshala due to the "negligence and poor maintanance of the temple body." 

However, TTD has strongly refuted these allegations, labeling social media claims of 100 cow deaths as "completely fake and misleading." 

YSRCP in a post on 'X' said: "Heartbreaking scenes emerge from the TTD Goshala, where nearly 100 innocent cows have lost their lives over the past three months due to sheer neglect and poor maintenance. A silent tragedy is unfolding in a sacred space meant to shelter and protect them." 

YSRCP leader M Bharath accused the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting TTD's Gosala, where he claimed over 100 cows had died recently. 

The former MP from Rajahmundry said that it's a betrayal of Lord Venkateswara's trust and the state government must answer for these shocking losses, urging Hindu leaders to demand justice. 

YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy echoed the concern, attributing the deaths to poor upkeep and said a probe is needed to uphold Tirumala's sanctity. 

TTD Gosala's condition worsened under current leadership, he said in a release. -- PTI

